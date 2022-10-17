Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can end rift with royals by attending King Charles coronation?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could end their rift with the royals by attending the coronation of King Charles next May.



According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, Queen Consort Camilla is ‘very keen’ to have Meghan and Harry attend the coronation of King Charles as she wants the family to move on from their alleged rift.

The royal expert further claims Camilla thinks Meghan and Harry’s attendance could put an end to the rift with royals.

King Charles wife has reportedly acknowledged reports of tension between parents of Archie and Lilibet, and the royal family.

The royal expert also highlighted behind the scenes efforts by Camilla to bring royal family back together.