 
pakistan
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

We'll respond with full force if you enter Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah tells Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullahn speaking during a press conference in Islamabad. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullahn speaking during a press conference in Islamabad. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live

  • Rana Sanaullah says govt knows how to end this "culture of bringing huge crowds out on streets".
  • Says ECP has responsibly done its job in by-polls.
  • Nawaz Sharif will lead the next election campaign, he adds. 

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Monday warned PTI chief Imran Khan that the government will respond with "full force" if he announces a long march and enters the federal capital. 

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that Khan has started the culture of bringing huge crowds out on the streets, but the government knows how to end it. "We also know how to take a similar path," he said. 

Sanaullah said that Khan's behaviour is not in the favour of the nation as he wants to "spread anarchy in Pakistan".

Speaking about the October 16 by-elections — in which Khan won six of the eight National Assembly seats across Pakistan — the PML-N leader said that while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has "responsibly carried out its job in the by-polls", Khan was busy "spreading propaganda against the chief election commissioner (CEC)."

"If Khan fails to respect our voters then he will not earn any respect from our side either," the interior minister said, adding that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) members are also Pakistanis and patriots.

Sanaullah further said that people's mandate should be respected and the decision taken by the voters should be honoured and accepted. 

"The government prioritised the state over its own politics and will protect the democracy and the rule of law," he said. 

The PML-N leader said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will lead the next election campaign as he is the most trusted by the people.

Yesterday, Sanaullah said that the government would multiply its May 25 policy by 10 if Khan announces another long march.

The minister also said that it was "unacceptable" that anyone could come to occupy Islamabad whenever they wanted.

More From Pakistan:

Long march won't be delayed past October: Imran Khan

Long march won't be delayed past October: Imran Khan
Azam Swati sent to jail on judicial remand in controversial tweets case

Azam Swati sent to jail on judicial remand in controversial tweets case
ACE Punjab draws ire of LHC in case against Rana Sanaullah

ACE Punjab draws ire of LHC in case against Rana Sanaullah
'This is not Nine Zero': Sheikh Rashid challenges order to vacate Lal Haveli

'This is not Nine Zero': Sheikh Rashid challenges order to vacate Lal Haveli
Imran Khan's interim bail approved in prohibited funding case

Imran Khan's interim bail approved in prohibited funding case
Imran Khan makes history by winning six NA seats

Imran Khan makes history by winning six NA seats
Govt to multiply May 25 policy by ten for PTI long march, warns Rana Sanaullah

Govt to multiply May 25 policy by ten for PTI long march, warns Rana Sanaullah
By-elections: PPP bags Punjab NA seat after four years

By-elections: PPP bags Punjab NA seat after four years

CTD, intelligence agencies gun down five alleged terrorists in Mastung

CTD, intelligence agencies gun down five alleged terrorists in Mastung
Inquiry committee demands action against Nishtar Hospital's staff for mistreating corpses

Inquiry committee demands action against Nishtar Hospital's staff for mistreating corpses
Imran Khan will not return to NA after winning elections, says Asad Umar

Imran Khan will not return to NA after winning elections, says Asad Umar
'Massive rigging': Bilour refuses to accept Peshawar by-election result

'Massive rigging': Bilour refuses to accept Peshawar by-election result