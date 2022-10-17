Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ writers reveal what could have happened on the show

Stranger Things fans are waiting for its upcoming fifth and final season for which the writing is still in progress.

According to the Collider, Duffer Brothers, the writers and creators of the show, made some surprising revelations about some abandoned plots on the show. They termed it as "crazy s—t that almost happened”.

In the first reveal they tweeted, “In Season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob,” which was followed up a few days later with the reveal that in the same season “Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother.” In their latest reveal they shared that, “in Season 4, Hopper was going to team up with Alexei’s dad.”

In Season 2, Sean Astin played Bob Newby the fan-favourite Radio Shack manager, who dated Will’s mom. As Joyce Byers' (Winona Ryder) boyfriend, he finally begins to bond with Will before meeting his untimely demise in a different way at the end of the season.

Instead of the tragedy, the writers considered wanted to give a much more heroic end after he used his computer skills to help Joyce and Will escape from a laboratory where they were trapped by Demogorgons.

In the same season, Eleven reunites with her long-lost mother Terry (Aimee Mullins). Her character is in a unresponsive state because of electroshock torture Dr Brenner (Matthew Modine) administered in his lab as she attempted to rescue her daughter.

In the series, Eleven leaves her mother in her Aunt Becky’s (Amy Seimetz) care after telepathically communicating with her and learning about additional lab siblings. Although the tragic character was spared in the final version of the script, the writers’ second tweet revealed that Eleven was originally going to kill her out of mercy.

Moreover, Chief Hopper, who was presumed dead by several viewers after the explosion underneath Hawkins' Starcourt Mall, wound up in a Russian prison camp where the writers planned for him to meet and team up with Dr Alexei’s (Alec Utgoff) father.