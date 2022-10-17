Pan Nalin reveals that he sold his Mumbai house to fund 'Chhello Show'

'Chhello Show' released in theatres on October 14

Filmmaker Pan Nalin, in an interview, revealed how did he collect funding to make the Oscar selected film Chhello Show.

During a chat with IndiaToday, Pan said that he started working on the film in 2018 and almost after three years, it got ready. “It took us a long time to get funding because a lot of people told us that ‘you should make it in Hindi and put a star. That may many people will see it.’

“When we went for location scouting in 2019 with my team, they all said ‘you have to keep it authentic, we have never seen this part of India.’ I knew it would be tough to make, so I was the first one to sell my Mumbai house. I said ‘let me be the first one to put money on this’ and I got rid of my apartment as I needed money to make the film.”

In order to raise money for the film, he went to Cannes 2022 with producer Dheer Momaya. “We had meetings with a lot of studios. The Orange Studio, which is known for selling films worldwide, had never done any Indian movies but they loved the script.

The Orange Studio remarked: “Look, we would be happy to sell the movie worldwide because it has a universal theme and we love the script.’

As per IndiaToday, Chhello Show has been selected as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. It is one of the first Gujrati film to be selected for the premiere at Tribeca. Nalin’s directorial also made its way to the Spain’s Valladolid International Film Festival.