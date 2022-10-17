 
Monday Oct 17 2022
Netflix welcomes criticism for depicting Diana's final hours in Paris for ‘The Crown'

Netflix has welcomed fresh wave of criticism with plans to dramatize the late Princess Diana's final moments in the upcoming season of royal series, The Crown.

The hit drama series, which has made headlines for its controversial portrayal of royal family on screen, is reportedly set to depict the final hours before the princess’ tragic death in Paris in August 1997.

The recent outrage has been recorded after The Sun reported that crew members on the show have expressed concerns over depicting Diana’s death.

The outlet reported that many of them are concerned in relation to the scenes leading up to Diana's death, with one reportedly saying, “It feels as though a line is being crossed.”

Netflix, however, insists Diana's death, in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in central Paris, will not be recreated in the new series.

But one source reportedly told The Sun, “To be going back to Paris and turning Diana's final days and hours into a drama feels very uncomfortable.”

“The show always tried to present a fictional version of royal history with as much sensitivity as possible. But lately, as things get closer to the present day, it feels harder to strike that balance,” the source added.

The Crown season five will release in November.

