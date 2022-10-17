Mike Tindall didn’t ‘seek’ King Charles’ 'permission to appear on reality show

Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, reportedly didn’t ask for King Charles’ permission to appear in a reality show.

The reports have been making rounds on the internet that the former rugby player will be appearing on the next series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of here!

The Times reported that the 43-year-old who could be receiving six-figure pay for the show, “did not seek permission” from the monarch.

On the other hand, brand expert Nick Ede told FEMAIL: “Whether he gets a prime role as a sports pundit or panelist or host of a show who knows but for 'brand Tindall' this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity ten fold. All eyes will be on Mike this year.”

“There may well be two kings in the Royal Family this year - one of the crown and one of the jungle,” he added.