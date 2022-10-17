 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Mike Tindall didn’t ‘seek’ King Charles’ 'permission' to appear on reality show

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Mike Tindall didn’t ‘seek’ King Charles’ permission to appear on reality show
Mike Tindall didn’t ‘seek’ King Charles’ 'permission to appear on reality show

Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, reportedly didn’t ask for King Charles’ permission to appear in a reality show.

The reports have been making rounds on the internet that the former rugby player will be appearing on the next series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of here!

The Times reported that the 43-year-old who could be receiving six-figure pay for the show, “did not seek permission” from the monarch.

On the other hand, brand expert Nick Ede told FEMAIL: “Whether he gets a prime role as a sports pundit or panelist or host of a show who knows but for 'brand Tindall' this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity ten fold. All eyes will be on Mike this year.”

“There may well be two kings in the Royal Family this year - one of the crown and one of the jungle,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral snaps

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral snaps
Netflix welcomes criticism for depicting Diana's final hours in Paris for ‘The Crown'

Netflix welcomes criticism for depicting Diana's final hours in Paris for ‘The Crown'
Akon recalls how Eminem ended up producing ‘Smack That’

Akon recalls how Eminem ended up producing ‘Smack That’
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are dating?

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are dating?
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ writers reveal what could have happened on the show

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ writers reveal what could have happened on the show
Emma Heming drops sweet glimpses of magical summer with hubby Bruce Willis, kids

Emma Heming drops sweet glimpses of magical summer with hubby Bruce Willis, kids
Elon Musk thinks ex Grimes was ‘created’ by his mind as the ‘perfect companion’

Elon Musk thinks ex Grimes was ‘created’ by his mind as the ‘perfect companion’
King Charles’ temper starts to fray with upcoming coronation, spills insider

King Charles’ temper starts to fray with upcoming coronation, spills insider
Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen

Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen
Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’

Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’
Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala