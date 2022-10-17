Kate and William pick Prince Louis’ name as a special nod to Royal Family

File footage

Kate Middleton recently shared a detailed account of how she named her children during her first solo appearance as the new Princess of Wales in Guildford.

While visiting the Royal Surrey county hospital’s maternity unit, Kate, 40, talked a lot about her children and shared how she and Prince William chose their names.

While there was intense speculation around the names of royal children including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, very few know that the Prince and Princess of Wales followed the traditional British way to name their children.

Kate and William have called their third child Prince Louis Arthur Charles and just like their older two children, George and Charlotte, the name has plenty of meaning behind it including strong links to the royal family.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter discussed that, “on one hand there is a desire to inform the families before the public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements,” reported The List.

The List revealed that when the new parents finally did share Prince Louis’ name, fans were already unpacked finding the meaning behind their choice.

Like they had before, Kate and William shared their son’s name via a Twitter announcement. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

Louis is a traditional nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and the Duke's maternal grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg.

Louis’ big brother Prince George also has Louis as a middle name, just like his father William. The name, which is French and German in origin, means "renowned warrior".