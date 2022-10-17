 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

John Oliver takes a jab at HBO’s 'House of the Dragon's ‘dark scenes’: ‘hard to watch’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

John Oliver takes a jab at HBO’s House of the Dragon’s ‘dark scenes’: ‘hard to watch’
John Oliver takes a jab at HBO’s House of the Dragon’s ‘dark scenes’: ‘hard to watch’

John Oliver recently took a hilarious dig at the House of the Dragon in the new episode of Last Week Tonight on Sunday.

During the show, Oliver spoke on “Transgender rights” after which he put up a video of an interview a “young trans girl” who was frustrated that she could not use “the girls’ bathroom at school” because of the strict security outside the gate.

To this, the talk show host said, “This is brutal.”

“It’s so dark it is genuinely hard to watch – which would also, coincidentally, be a pretty accurate tagline for House of the Dragon,” he remarked.

Earlier this month, a few viewers criticised that one episode of the HBO series was “too dark” in literal sense.

“The lighting was so dim they were struggling to make out the action on screen,” alleged viewers.

The streaming service reacted to the viewers’ complaints, adding that the “dimmed lighting was an intentional creative decision”.

Talking about “gender-affirming care”, Oliver also took jab at HBO, stating, “To hear some tell it, as soon as a child declares themselves trans, there is an immediate, irreversible surgical decision undertaken, and there just isn’t.”

Oliver elaborated that the gender-affirming care meant more of a social transition “because prepubescent children are not eligible for medical interventions”.

Oliver emphasised that if “such treatment were to be stopped, puberty would resume”.

Therefore, Oliver jokingly said to viewers, “Think of it like a pause button that thing you can’t do easily on the HBO Max app.”

More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore gets candid about physical intimacy after Will Kopelman divorce

Drew Barrymore gets candid about physical intimacy after Will Kopelman divorce
Kanye West steps outside in style after Kim Kardashian's fireplace confession

Kanye West steps outside in style after Kim Kardashian's fireplace confession
Kate and William pick Prince Louis’ name as a special nod to Royal Family

Kate and William pick Prince Louis’ name as a special nod to Royal Family

Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier attract criticism for seemingly dressing up as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier attract criticism for seemingly dressing up as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Rachel Zegler shares her two cents on upcoming live-action Snow White criticism

Rachel Zegler shares her two cents on upcoming live-action Snow White criticism
Amber Davies confirms dating Ben Joyce: 'Fell in LOVE'

Amber Davies confirms dating Ben Joyce: 'Fell in LOVE'
Shakira ex-Gerard Pique reportedly wants third child with new flame Clara Chia Marti

Shakira ex-Gerard Pique reportedly wants third child with new flame Clara Chia Marti
Ghislaine Maxwell backing Prince Andrew is ‘like hole in the head’

Ghislaine Maxwell backing Prince Andrew is ‘like hole in the head’
Prince Eugenie garners 'love' for sharing 'refreshing' photo with fans

Prince Eugenie garners 'love' for sharing 'refreshing' photo with fans
Danish Royal Family 'signals more relaxedness' with birthday tribute to Prince Christian

Danish Royal Family 'signals more relaxedness' with birthday tribute to Prince Christian
Bono spills the beans about receiving death and kidnapping threats during music career

Bono spills the beans about receiving death and kidnapping threats during music career
Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield absence from This Morning BADLY MISSED by fans?

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield absence from This Morning BADLY MISSED by fans?