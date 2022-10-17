Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $100m Netflix contract could be ‘killed’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mega deal with Netflix worth some whopping $100million is reportedly in danger, with a Netflix source claiming that it could be axed if the royals fail to live up to the streaming giant’s expectations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million contract is allegedly in danger as Netflix has informed them that there is no guarantee of their creatives being aired on their platform; earlier this year, Meghan’s first animated series for Netflix, Pearl, was cancelled.

According to The Sun, Meghan and Harry want more editing rights as producers but Netflix wants ‘final edit’ rights, and has even proposed a ‘kill fee’ if none of their productions are green lit.

A Netflix consultant told the publication: “Harry and Meghan are in a tricky place right now. Sure, they may have concerns about the content in the can and what they said on camera about the Royals, but Netflix hold the power.”

“In reality it is their outlet and they have final say on what is broadcast. No talent is greater than Netflix. So, while there may be concerns or push back from The Sussexes on what they want to present on screen, Netflix can carry on.”

The insider further said: “And should the streamer's executives become frustrated, feel like a stalemate has been reached, or frankly just get fed up, they are entitled to walk away altogether.”

“The Sussexes and their team knew that going into this deal. Just because they are a Duke and Duchess makes no difference. If no settlements or agreements are reached the deal could fold,” the source concluded.