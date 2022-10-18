 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'aggression-releasing' hobby is greatly enjoyed by Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly bond over their affection for boxing.

 Jorge Blanco shared how he trained the Duchess of Sussex while she was shooting for Suits in Toronto.

"We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing”.

The trainer added: “I never really thought she could end up being a princess! I had a great time training with her because she’s super nice and speaks Spanish, with an Argentine accent.”

Meanwhile, Meghan's fitness trailer revealed: “Meghan Markle's fitness definitely takes priority; she’s very focused on her health. When she gets to the gym, there’s no real complaining.”

On an occasion, Prince Harry also discussed he took refuge in boxing to fight mental health issues. 

He said on Bryony Gordon’s Mad World podcast: “Everyone was saying boxing is good for you and it's a really good way of letting out aggression. And that really saved me because I was on the verge of punching someone, so being able to punch someone who had pads was certainly easier.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed
Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details

Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details
Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’
Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date

Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date
Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order

Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order
Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release

Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release
Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award

Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award

Selma Blair’s emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars show due to health concerns

Selma Blair’s emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars show due to health concerns