Tuesday Oct 18 2022
PTI challenges PPP’s victory in NA-237 by-election

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and MNA-elect Abdul Hakeem Baloch. — AFP/Facebook/File
  • PTI claims massive rigging in Malir by-poll.
  • Seeks court's intervention for investigation in rigging claims.
  • Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated Imran Khan to secure NA-237.

KARACHI: PTI has challenged the victory of PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch in the NA-237 by-election in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petition was filed by PTI leader Ali Zaidi via his lawyer Dr Shahab Imam and has named the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Sindh government and the winning candidate Baloch as the respondents.

The PTI has claimed in its petition that the “worst” kind of rigging was done in the by-polls, alleging the PPP workers polled fake votes. They also informed the court that they had complained to the ECP about the rigging.

The party has prayed to the court to investigate the rigging claims.

On Sunday, by-elections were held on eight National Assembly seats and three Punjab Assembly seats. PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting from seven of the eight NA constituencies.

One of those constituencies was NA-237 Malir-II, where the PTI chief was defeated. 

PPP's Abdul Hakeem Baloch emerged victorious from the constituency by obtaining 32,567 votes.

With nearly 10,000 votes less than Baloch, Khan bagged 22,493 in the constituency which was claimed by PTI during the 2018 general elections.

More From Pakistan:

PTI files reference against CEC Sikander Sultan Raja in SJC

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others in high profile Shahzeb Khan murder case

Pakistan's judiciary and military: A paradox of continuing collusion, increasing conflict

ECP directs Punjab govt to legislate on local bodies within seven days

Backdoor talks have always failed, Sheikh Rashid says after Imran Khan admits 'backchannel' is open

Hina Rabbani Khar in Paris for FATF plenary

Supreme Court approached for return of PTI lawmakers to NA

Pakistan, US officials discuss ways to boost resilience in ties

No talks with Imran Khan in progress: Rana Sanaullah

US says 'confident' Pakistan can secure nukes after Biden uproar

Geo News leaves behind all Pakistani news channels in by-elections coverage

By-elections witness low voter turnout, election code violations: FAFEN

