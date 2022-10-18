Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release

 
Taylor Swift is teasing lyrics from her upcoming album Midnights ahead of its release this month.

At the stroke of midnight, Swift revealed a line of lyrics from her upcoming 10th studio album on a billboard in London, England - which also happens to be boyfriend Joe Alwyn's home.

The lyric read, “I polish up real nice.”

Previously, Swift revealed another lyric at midnight New York City time, which appeared on a giant billboard in Times Square. “I should not be left to my own devices,” the billboard read.

According to Teen Vogue, the lyrical fragment is just one part of the Midnights rollout, which Taylor shared more about on social media early Monday morning, October 17th. More lyrics will show up on billboards around different cities in the world this week as part of her partnership with Spotify.

In addition to the lyrics, fans can also look forward to her lead single, Anti-Hero, which will have a music video that will drop soon after the album is released. Swift previously revealed that this song is also one of her “favourite songs” she has “ever written”, which indicates that the track is Midnights’ lead single.

During her track title reveal, Swift shared, “This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves, and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person. So, yeah, I like Anti-Hero a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Midnights arrives on October, 21, 2022.

