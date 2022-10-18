 
Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Taylor Swift has taken the internet by storm after a post on her website has confirmed that a UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening.

The surprise announcement made thousands of fans to visit to her official website - taylorswift.com. The website crashed after receiving so much traffic as Swifties have been waiting for this moment for a very long time.


The Folklore singer also revealed that those who pre-order her upcoming album Midnights - which drops Oct. 21 - will receive a pre-sale code access "for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates."

"If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again," read the post on her website.

"Pre-sale details & further information will be confirmed at a later date and will be communicated with you officially and via the email you supply at checkout, so you have plenty of warning ahead of the pre-sale launch."

Meanwhile, the specific show dates have yet to be confirmed. Swift is yet to share further details. 

