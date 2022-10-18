 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth II has emerged as the ‘most iconic’ woman in recent history in a new poll carried out just days after her death on September 8, 2022, reported Metro UK.

The monarch, who went down in history as the longest-reigning monarch in British history before she died aged 96, emerged on top of the list, with Princess Diana and Mother Teresa following behind.

The poll, ran by skincare brand Fenjal, tallied some 2,000 votes from Britons, 27% of whom voted for Queen Elizabeth as the most influential and iconic woman in recent history.

Trailing behind the late monarch was her late daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, who managed to acquire 6% of the votes; Diana passed away in 1997 in a tragic car accident in Paris.

Coming in at number three was Mother Teresa with 5% of votes, with Rosa Parks and climate activist Greta Thunberg rounding up the top 5.

Also on the list were the Spice Girls at the eighth spot, Oprah Winfrey in nine and Malala Yousafzai in 10.

