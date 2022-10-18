 
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Dance legends Daft Punk join TikTok

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Paris: Dance legends Daft Punk may have hung up their robotic helmets last year, but they are hoping to build a new generation of fans with their own TikTok channel launching on Monday.

The deal with TikTok means that users will have access to the French duo´s back catalogue of music for the first time to use in their own videos.

From the start of their career in the 1990s, Daft Punk -- aka Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo -- held on to the rights to all their music.

That means they were not covered by the deals that TikTok made with record companies in recent years to license music for the platform, requiring a direct deal with the band.

From Tuesday, fans will also be able to use two new filters for their videos, giving them a customisable robot helmet or the iconic Charlie the dog, who first appeared in the 1997 video for "Da Funk" by director Spike Jonze.

The duo will also be posting content on the channel, including elements from their 1993 to 2011 career.

