Kriti Sanon drops her character poster from 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' is all set to release on November 25, 2022

Kriti Sanon has dropped her character poster from her forthcoming film 'Bhediya'

She shared the look on her Instagram handle and wrote: “Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk! #BhediyaTrailer howling tomorrow.”

Kriti could be seen in a short and stylish hairdo. She held a huge syringe in her hand. The look immediately got viral on the internet and left the audience in awe.

It seems like this time Kiriti Sanon is bringing up a completely different character for her fans.

After Mimi and Luka Chupi, Sanon is again collaborating with Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios for a thriller film Bhediya. The film is directed by filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who is famous for film Bala and Stree.

Bhediya also features Varun Dhawan and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles. The film is set to release worldwide on November 25, 2022, reports ETimes.