 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon drops her character poster from 'Bhediya'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanons Bhediya is all set to release on November 25, 2022
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' is all set to release on November 25, 2022

Kriti Sanon has dropped her character poster from her forthcoming film 'Bhediya'

She shared the look on her Instagram handle and wrote: “Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk! #BhediyaTrailer howling tomorrow.”

Kriti could be seen in a short and stylish hairdo. She held a huge syringe in her hand. The look immediately got viral on the internet and left the audience in awe.

It seems like this time Kiriti Sanon is bringing up a completely different character for her fans.

After Mimi and Luka Chupi, Sanon is again collaborating with Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios for a thriller film Bhediya. The film is directed by filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who is famous for film Bala and Stree.

Bhediya also features Varun Dhawan and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles. The film is set to release worldwide on November 25, 2022, reports ETimes.

More From Showbiz:

In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit

In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit
Vicky Kaushal wraps up a schedule of 'Sam Bahadur', shares picture with Meghna Gulzar

Vicky Kaushal wraps up a schedule of 'Sam Bahadur', shares picture with Meghna Gulzar
Amtabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' is a tale of love and friendship: See trailer

Amtabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' is a tale of love and friendship: See trailer
The legend of Maula Jatt is very Shakespearean, even Homeric

The legend of Maula Jatt is very Shakespearean, even Homeric
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ shatters box office with record Rs. 50.91 cr business

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ shatters box office with record Rs. 50.91 cr business
Ali Zafar wants ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become Pakistan’s first 100 crore film

Ali Zafar wants ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become Pakistan’s first 100 crore film
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' earns INR 15 crore in opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' earns INR 15 crore in opening weekend
Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' earns INR 25 lacs on Day 3

Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' earns INR 25 lacs on Day 3
Urvashi Rautela chops off hair in support of Iranian women

Urvashi Rautela chops off hair in support of Iranian women
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' trailer out

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' trailer out
Ajay Devgn opens up on working on a sequel

Ajay Devgn opens up on working on a sequel
Katrina Kaif says she will make sure Alia and Priyanka use her makeup in 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Katrina Kaif says she will make sure Alia and Priyanka use her makeup in 'Jee Le Zaraa'