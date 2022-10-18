Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases: Take a look

 
Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases

'Tich Button' is slated to release on October 28

Farhan Saeed’s acting debut film Tich Button’s trailer has been released; the film marks the production debut of actress Urwa Hocane. 

The film is a rom-com filled with fun, action and drama and features prominent actor including: Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussain, Feroz Khan, Iman Ali, Urwa Hocane, Marina Khan, Mahoom Ahmed Bilal and others.

Qasim Ali Mureed's directorial film is produced by Muhammad Jarjees Seja and Urwa Hocane under the banner of ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Shooting Star Studios.

The trailer shows a chaotic blend of love stories. The film has been shot in two different locations; some parts have been filmed in Pakistan and some of them are filmed in Turkey.

Earlier, Tich Button was set to release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, but due to COVID-19, the release of the film got postponed.

Now, the new date have been announced and the film will be hitting the theatres on October 28th, 2022. 

