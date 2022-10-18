 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marital life going with blended family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are loving their married life with their blended brood following their lavish weddings in Las Vegas and Georgia.

Dismissing the reports that the newlyweds are struggling in their marital life, an insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that things between JLo and Affleck are “better than ever.”

"They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than the first time they dated," the source said. "Jen and Ben love married life."

"Jen is so content with being a wife and being married. Ben makes her feel so loved and there's zero drama. Things are better than ever and they're so happy."

The insider went on to say that the Marry Me actor and Argo star loves to stay at home and watch movies and TV together.

"They love to just have down time where they lounge around, which is nice," the source added. "They both talk a lot about and listen to each other and give advice.

“Both of them have so much happening in their careers but it's not competitive. Jen gets to be herself and not apologize for her success. Ben has his own career and it's great. It works well."

"Jen thinks Ben is so amazing on the inside and the outside," the insider said of the actor who is trying to be a good step-father to JLo kids.

"Ben is so good with her kids, and she is great with his," the source shared. "Ben has always been an awesome dad and that's one of the reasons Jen loves him.”

“He's just a solid and good man. The kids feel very close to him, go to him for advice and love him. The kids all like each other too, which helps a lot."

Lopez is a mother to twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Obama shares her mum ‘used to bake’ homemade cakes every year, even in White House

Michelle Obama shares her mum ‘used to bake’ homemade cakes every year, even in White House
Drew Barrymore shares George Clooney’s valuable advice on dating

Drew Barrymore shares George Clooney’s valuable advice on dating
Roman Kemp gushes over his parents says 'they treated us like mates'

Roman Kemp gushes over his parents says 'they treated us like mates'
Brooklyn Beckham gets teary-eyed as he takes part in 'very dangerous' challenge

Brooklyn Beckham gets teary-eyed as he takes part in 'very dangerous' challenge
George Clooney, Julia Roberts reveal they ‘improvise dialogues’ in their movie Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reveal they ‘improvise dialogues’ in their movie Ticket to Paradise
Fans go gaga over Queen Consort Camilla's pics with Dua Lipa

Fans go gaga over Queen Consort Camilla's pics with Dua Lipa
Kate worried for George who wants to 'undertake martial arts training'

Kate worried for George who wants to 'undertake martial arts training'
Countess of Wessex is a ‘pair of safe hands’ in King Charles III’s reign

Countess of Wessex is a ‘pair of safe hands’ in King Charles III’s reign
Drew Barrymore believes ‘ageing is awesome’: Read

Drew Barrymore believes ‘ageing is awesome’: Read
Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Rob Delaney share emotional moment on The One Show: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Rob Delaney share emotional moment on The One Show: Watch
George Clooney, Julia Roberts turn heads at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere

George Clooney, Julia Roberts turn heads at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere

Jakub Hrusa named music director of London’s Royal Opera House

Jakub Hrusa named music director of London’s Royal Opera House