'Drink Champs' host N.O.R.E. clears himself amid backlash over Ye interview

N.O.R.E admitted regret over Ye's comments on his Drink Champs interview, as per Billboard.

The Donda rapper's interview has been removed from the YouTube channel or on the official website of its parent company, Revolt T.V.



Moreover, the Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. aired an apology amid controversy while speaking with Hot97's Pete Rosenberg.

"I have a relationship with Ye," N.O.R.E. added. "When he was going through a lot of the things he was going through, he would call me, and he would actually listen to me and take my advice. So, I felt [like] I could control the situation. I felt that I could control the interview, and [I] learned early on that I didn't."

Earlier, the 45-year-old stirred controversy in the podcast, claiming George Floyd due to the drug fentanyl instead of the brutality of police officers.

"If you look [at the video], the guy's [police officer Derek Chauvin] knee wasn't even on [Floyd's] neck like that," West claimed. Floyd's family is considering suing West, a lawyer who represented the family, over his comments.

Also, the Stronger rapper claimed that "the Jewish media blocked [him] out" and that the JP Morgan Chase bank "treated [him] like shit" following their decision to cut ties with West.

