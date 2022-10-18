 
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Web Desk

Justin Bieber makes FIRST APPEARANCE after wife Hailey, ex -Selena Gomez put feud to rest

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Canadian singer Justin Bieber made his first public appearance after his wife Hailey Bieber posed with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old pop star cut a casual figure in black jeans, white Balenciaga sneakers, and a two-tone baseball cap as he went out for a solo dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Monday night.

Bieber's street sighting came two nights after his wife of four years, Hailey Baldwin, hung out with his ex-sweetheart.

The 25-year-old IMG Model warmly embraced the 30-year-old Grammy nominee, who ended her on/off eight-year relationship with Justin in March 2018 - three months before he rekindled his 2015 romance with Hailey.

Some might not be aware that the Canadian crooner originally met Baldwin at the TODAY Show in 2009 - the same exact year he met Selena.


