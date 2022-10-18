 
Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan's eviction from Big Boss 16

Ali Fazal took to Instagram to reshare a post demanding the filmmaker Sajid Khan's eviction from the reality show Big Boss 16 for his previous encounters of sexual misconduct, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ali Fazal reshared a post on his Instagram stories by an artist which showed a lighter burning Sajid Khan's poster. The poster was captioned, "Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now!”

Ali Fazal shared his displeasure with Sajid being part of Salman Khan's reality show Big Boss 16 despite being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Other than Ali Fazal, many celebrities have voiced their unhappiness about Sajid Khan being a part of Big Boss 16.

Ali and Richa met each other for the first time in 2012. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 and the couple was set to get married in 2020. However, they got married on October 6, 2022, after several delays in their wedding plans.

