Salman Khan wanted to work in 'Uunchai' but got refused by Sooraj Barjatiya

Sooraj Barjatiya revealed in the trailer launch event of Uunchai that Salman Khan wanted to work with him in the film but he refused Salman as he wanted to break all norms for this film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sooraj said that he wanted a different cast for his film Uunchai which is why he refused to cast Salman Khan. Moreover, the director said that he broke all barriers for his upcoming film.

Sooraj said, "Like I said, ismein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine. When I told Salman (Khan) that I am making this film, he said, 'Why are you going to hills to make this film?' Then later he said, 'I can do this film' but I said no because I wanted a different cast.”

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai will release in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.