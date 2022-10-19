 
Prince Harry's wife Meghan reveals her first crush in new podcast

Meghan Markle amazed fans as she revealed her childhood crush in the latest instalment of her podcast series Archetypes.

The sixth episode of Meghan's audio show, released on Tuesday, was titled Breaking Down 'The Bimbo' with Paris Hilton. It also included discussions between the Duchess and comedian Iliza Shlesinger.

The Duchess of Sussex, in chat with Shlesinger, recalled holding on to the fact that she was "the smart one" in school rather than the pretty one, adding she had a crush on a boy who never seemed to care much about her.

Meghan said: "I had a crush on this boy named Chris - I wonder what he is doing these days..."

The Duchess  was interrupted by the comedian, who joked: "Yeah you hear that Chris? Now what. I am sipping on iced coffee in an underground studio with a Duchess, where are you?"

Prince Harry's wife then continued recounting her memory from childhood, saying: "I couldn't get Chris to look in my direction. But those are the things that sort of inform how you go 'If I could be prettier' or 'If I could be funnier' but again that is that angling as a woman in trying to be something desirable."

Lilibet's mother added: "I am not the pretty one, so your equity was in being the funny one and mine, at that age, 10, 11, was like I am the smart one, I am the smart one, I am the smart one. That is all you had to hold on to, so in any other moment, no one cared if I came to the party!"

