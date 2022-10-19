 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS members to perform during military duties?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

K-pop sensational band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korea law this year.

South Korean defence minister has said that "The military service may not prevent the world’s famous boy band BTS from performance and the band could still perform while being enlisted."

According to South Korean law, every physically fit South Korean citizen has to do 20 months of compulsory military service between the age of 18 and 28.

The military service of all seven members of the group came into focus in South Korea as its member Jin will turn 30 this December.

The proposal was also under discussion in the parliament of the country to reduce the mandatory military service period of BTS band members to three weeks.

Regarding this proposal, the defence minister Lee Jong-Sup said that "There would be an way to give them a chance to practice and perform together."

