Ben Affleck focusing on being 'the best family man’

Ben Affleck is focussing on being the ‘best family man’

Ben Affleck is focussed on making sure that the children are all well-blended into the family.



Ben shares kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Rounding out the perfectly blended family are JLo’s kids with Marc Anthony, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.

According to HollywoodLife, Affleck has been spotted taking Emme and Seraphina out costume shopping ahead of Halloween, walking Samuel to school. The actor, 50, was even photographed stopping by the Los Angeles set of Lopez’s new sci-fi movie Atlas — with Emme in tow.

“Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework,” a source tells the outlet.

While Ben has his own work commitments, sources reveal that “any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas back in July.

The outlet previously reported that Affleck and Lopez are doing all they can to make sure their kids feel happy and secure in their new family — and that includes letting them “custom design” their bedrooms.

“It was Ben’s idea to stay in JLo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” said a source.

“They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”

“The grounds are like a park, their family can truly have privacy,” another insider said.

“And Jennifer Garner lives 20 minutes away in Brentwood, so the location is ideal in that way too. It really makes so much sense because what they need to change can be done in this reno. The kids are all getting to custom design their rooms so it’s also a fun family project, they’re all excited.”