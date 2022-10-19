 
entertainment
Genie Music Awards discloses line-up of performing artist list for 2022

Genie Music Awards announced the first line-up of performing artists for 2022 on Tuesday.

On October 19, Soompi reported that Genie Music Awards officially revealed the 2022 girl group's first line-up of performing artists.

Red Velvet, IVE, and (G)I-DLE will be performing in the Genie Music Awards nights of 2022.

The upcoming show will be held in Incheon Namdong Gymnasium on November 8, after the break of two years.

The awards honor music videos that were released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.

The award show ceremony will have an in-person audience for the first time in three years.

Recently, Genie Music Awards disclosed the nominee's list of music videos and artists for 2022.

