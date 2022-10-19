DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’: Jensen Ackles roped in for the role of Batman

Jensen Ackles will be voicing Batman in the upcoming DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The animated feature will voice star Meg Donnelly as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman and Matt Bomer as The Flash.

The plot of the story will be following Supergirl to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes.

According to THR, the story picks up as Kara, devastated by the loss of Krypton, struggles to adjust to her new life on Earth. Her cousin, Superman, mentors her and suggests she leave their space-time to attend the Legion Academy in the 31st century, where she makes new friends and a new enemy: Braniac 5. Meanwhile, she must contend with a mysterious group called the Dark Circle as it searches for a powerful weapon held in the Academy’s vault.

The project is hailed by supervising producer Butch Lukic, whereas it is procuded by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Sam Register. The director for the project is Jeff Wamester and the script is written by Josie Campbell.

The Legion of Super-Heroes has been around for some time now, with Otto Binder and Al Plastino having created the team in 1958. Since then, the team hasn’t gotten a lot of love but they have appeared in some big stories, including appearing in the DC Animated Universe films Superman and Justice League.

The upcoming animated feature is due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.