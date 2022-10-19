 
entertainment
Britons cutting back on streaming services despite 'House of the Dragon', 'Rings of Power'

The British are cutting streaming services in huge droves; as many as 1 million gave up on Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+, despite mega-budgeted shows like Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, and Stranger Things, as per Guardian.

The rollout of the most highly-anticipated and expensive shows ever, Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, with the production of £580 million, also failed to reverse the drop of another 234,000 homes with at least one paid streaming service in the third quarter.

However, given the rising cost of living in Britain, the decreasing trend can be attributed to inflation, “One million households have stopped streaming,” said Dominic Sunnebo, the global insight director at Kantar Worldpanel.

“The reason people are cancelling is the need to save money. The most recent quarter saw two of the most anticipated releases of the year, they ranked as the top two most enjoyed pieces of subscription video-on-demand content during the period, and yet we still saw a continuation of the negative trend of the market getting smaller.”

More than 16 million Britons are subscribers of at least one streaming service, as per Kanter Worldpanel.

Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ cost about £300 annually according to Ofcom.

