Meghan Markle ‘driving’ relationship with Prince Harry ‘alone’

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle is the only one driving her relationship with Prince Harry.

Royal biographer and author Duncan Larcombe offered these insights.

Previously, the biographer admitted in Prince Harry: The Inside Story all the patterns he observed in the Duke of Sussex’s character.

He made the admissions in his latest interview with Fox News Digital, and admitted, “He got a girlfriend who was from Africa, and before you knew it, Harry was walking around in his bare feet, sitting by campfire, paddling by in the outbacks of Africa.”

Whereas, he turned into a Bohemian prince while dating Cressida Bonas, “going to music festivals dressed in brand new, expensive clothes.”

Mr Larcombe branded it ‘worrying’ since he seems to “morph depending on who he's with.”

In his marriage to Meghan Markle, it appears she “is the driving force in their relationship, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's a modern thing.”

At the same time, however, Prince Harry also seems to have “had to give up just about everything he ever had in order to make that possible for Meghan.”

“I think Harry's a very lost soul and has been potentially before his mother died. Harry's a great guy, but has been very vulnerable to influences.”

“Maybe we can believe Harry's his own man. Now he calls the shots. It doesn't look like it. This looks like another example of how Harry has tried to morph himself into what he believes is the vision of normal as the person he's dating.”