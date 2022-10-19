Linda Robson on NTA's snub: ‘There is NO ISSUE with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield

The Loose Women star Linda Robson has addressed the NTA’s snub after she appeared to 'refuse' to clap for the This Morning duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield when they won at the National Television Awards for the fifth year in a row earlier this month.

Holly and Phil appeared to receive an unwelcoming reception from the audience at the event when they were named the award winners, with Loose Women gang seemingly among those not delighted with their win.

However, there are reports that there were even jeers from the crowd amid the ongoing fallout from Queue-gate, which saw Holly and Phil criticised for seemingly jumping the line to see the Queen lying in state.



Speaking on Loose Women the day after the star-studded bash, Dame Kelly Holmes admitted she 'wasn't very good' at hiding her disappointment at missing out on an award, as Linda seemingly focused on explaining how much fun she and her co-stars had getting glammed up for the event.

But almost one week on from the National Television Awards, Linda has broken her silence on the speculation she refused to clap for Holly and Phil - stating how there is 'no issue' between herself and the This Morning stars.

"We just showed that we were disappointed that we lost, and we are allowed to be disappointed," Linda explains.

"It wasn’t that we didn’t clap, we were just going ‘oh no, not again, we haven’t won this year'. It wasn’t deliberately not clapping them; we were just sad for us," the star adds when speaking to The Sun.



