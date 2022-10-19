 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle opens up about Queen Elizabeth’s death and aftermath

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle has opened up about the death of her husband Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, shedding light on the days following her passing and leading up to her state funeral.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch in British history, passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, with a 70-year-long reign to her name which, according to Meghan, has proven to be a ‘shining example of female leadership’.

Talking to Variety in their latest cover story just a month after the Queen’s death, Meghan shared, “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.”

Meghan then added: “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

More From Entertainment:

Paddy McGuinness still keeps his ex-Christine SWEET MEMORIES with him: Photo

Paddy McGuinness still keeps his ex-Christine SWEET MEMORIES with him: Photo
Naomi Watts shares two cents on cosmetic surgery: ‘nothing to be ashamed of’

Naomi Watts shares two cents on cosmetic surgery: ‘nothing to be ashamed of’
Kendall Jenner explains why she struggled making friends after appearing on family reality show

Kendall Jenner explains why she struggled making friends after appearing on family reality show
Tom Felton opens up about substance abuse struggles in his new memoir

Tom Felton opens up about substance abuse struggles in his new memoir
Meghan Markle bashed for ‘narcissism’: ‘Nobody made her do it!’

Meghan Markle bashed for ‘narcissism’: ‘Nobody made her do it!’
Katie Price to share interesting side of her LOVE LIFE with Carl Woods in new show

Katie Price to share interesting side of her LOVE LIFE with Carl Woods in new show
Meghan Markle on Archie and Lilibet’s acting ambitions: ‘Need luck’

Meghan Markle on Archie and Lilibet’s acting ambitions: ‘Need luck’
Jennifer Garner showcases her timeless beauty during her recent outing in LA

Jennifer Garner showcases her timeless beauty during her recent outing in LA
Meghan Markle warned ‘kissing and telling’ never works out

Meghan Markle warned ‘kissing and telling’ never works out
Meghan Markle reveals her Netflix show is not what she wanted

Meghan Markle reveals her Netflix show is not what she wanted
Anne Hathaway addresses ‘hate’ she experienced in the wake of 2013 Oscar win

Anne Hathaway addresses ‘hate’ she experienced in the wake of 2013 Oscar win
Linda Robson on NTA's snub: ‘There is NO ISSUE with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield

Linda Robson on NTA's snub: ‘There is NO ISSUE with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield