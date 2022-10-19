Meghan Markle opens up about Queen Elizabeth’s death and aftermath

file footage

Meghan Markle has opened up about the death of her husband Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, shedding light on the days following her passing and leading up to her state funeral.



Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch in British history, passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, with a 70-year-long reign to her name which, according to Meghan, has proven to be a ‘shining example of female leadership’.

Talking to Variety in their latest cover story just a month after the Queen’s death, Meghan shared, “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.”

Meghan then added: “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”