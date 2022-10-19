Meghan Markle warned ‘kissing and telling’ never works out

File Footage

Meghan Markle issued a dire warning about continuing to ‘kiss and tell’ amid all the ongoing harm she’s received with her ‘reputation’.



These insights have been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, in his interview with The Sun.

He started off by admitting, “Meghan and Harry have an interest in having a portrayal where they are philanthropic. And there's nothing philanthropic about too much kiss and tell. Especially with the passing of the Queen.”

“They would be worried about their public perception. In America, the Queen was enormously respected and they know that.”

“The question is: public perception is very important to them. They are very highly thought of in a lot of circles.”