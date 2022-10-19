 
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Meghan Markle on Archie and Lilibet’s acting ambitions: ‘Needing luck’

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Meghan Markle recently broke down her thoughts about Archie and Lilibet considering a future career in acting after their mother’s Deal or No Deal days.

Meghan Markle offered these insights in her most recent interview with Variety Magazine.

When asked what her thoughts would be regarding Archie and Lilibet’s possible acting careers in the future, she exclaimed, “Great!” especially since “When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy.”

“They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck.”

“There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”

