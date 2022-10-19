 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Una Healy discusses being ‘single’ as she’s not looking for relationship

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Una Healy is not looking for a relationship!

The Saturdays singer, 41, who was previously married to Ben Foden, said being alone was 'exciting' and that she enjoys not having to 'compete for space'.as she appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday morning.

She said: 'I'm enjoying being single. When you come out of a divorce, it's kind of like oh I'm all my own again and you feel like almost empty without an other half.

'But then you get used to being on your own. Maybe even a bit too used to it, that you're in the bed like "Ahh", and you don't have to compete for space! You enjoy it and it is exciting, it's nice.'

She insisted she wasn't on the lookout for love, but added: 'There's possibly someone out there for me but I haven't met them yet.'

Una and Ben announced their separation in July 2018 after she called off their planned move to the United States and relocated to her native Ireland with their two children after he admitted to cheating on her during their marriage.

