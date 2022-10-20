 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle accused of 'whining' despite having 'millions and millions of dollars'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle is being called out for ‘whining’ about her life despite having ‘millions and millions of dollars’ by a royal commentator.

The Duchess of Sussex was asked to ‘get a grip’ and ‘stop complaining’ about her life after she shared how she disliked being a ‘briefcase girl’ on Deal or No Deal before landing a role in Suits.

The latest episode of Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, featured the Duchess in conversation with Paris Hilton to try and ‘decode’ the word ‘bimbo’; she told listeners how she was reduced to a ‘bimbo’ on the popular game show all the way back in 2006.

Talking about Meghan’s comments on Talk TV, American columnist Kat Timpf said: “All of her millions and millions of dollars and all the prestige that she has and yet all this person can do is constantly complain.”

“I don't think I've ever heard her say something positive. It's always a sob story, it's very intense. She's never just a little sad. Everything is the worst thing, the worst life. She has to get a grip,” Kat added.

Her comments were echoed by former British MP Louise Mensch, who said: “I'll tell you the way that Meghan and Harry could win over the British public. Give up your titles, all of your titles and become Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor and we will respect you.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West brands Piers Morgan 'Karen', makes savage wealth dig at TV presenter

Kanye West brands Piers Morgan 'Karen', makes savage wealth dig at TV presenter
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew to remarry?

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew to remarry?
Kanye West apologises for anti-Semitic post

Kanye West apologises for anti-Semitic post
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone spark sweet fan reaction with adorable reunion photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone spark sweet fan reaction with adorable reunion photo
Prince Harry believes Queen Elizabeth has ‘reunited’ with Prince Philip

Prince Harry believes Queen Elizabeth has ‘reunited’ with Prince Philip
Emily Ratajkowski makes FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE after getting cosy with mystery man

Emily Ratajkowski makes FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE after getting cosy with mystery man
King Charles III waiting for right time to strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles?

King Charles III waiting for right time to strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles?
Una Healy discusses being ‘single’ as she’s not looking for relationship

Una Healy discusses being ‘single’ as she’s not looking for relationship
Sydney Sweeney shares priceless life lessons in a letter to her younger self

Sydney Sweeney shares priceless life lessons in a letter to her younger self
Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity

Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity
Meghan Markle reveals her shocking plans about acting career

Meghan Markle reveals her shocking plans about acting career
Wendy Williams in ‘BETTER HEALTH’ after re-entering rehab to focus on health issues

Wendy Williams in ‘BETTER HEALTH’ after re-entering rehab to focus on health issues