Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew to remarry?

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's close friendship and living situation have set tongues wagging that the former couple will one day reunite romantically and remarry.



The Duchess of York has addressed the rumours that she and Prince Andrew - who ended their ten years of marriage in 1996- are set to remarry.

She said: "All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now."

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other," she teased when quizzed about their relationship in an interview with The Telegraph.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

Sarah and Andrew married on 23 July 1986 in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Andrew's wife also wore a statement floral crown to walk down the aisle in front of 2,000 guests.

The couple - who split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 - still continues to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

