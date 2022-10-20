 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish’s romance with Jesse Rutherford confirmed after PDA- filled outing

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Billie Eilish’s romance with musician Jesse Rutherford has been confirmed after the duo was spotted packing on the PDA in their most recent outing.

In photos obtained by DailyMail, the Bad Guy hit-maker could be seen sharing a kiss with Rutherford following a dinner date at Studio City restaurant La Mirch in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, following more than a week of furious speculation regarding her love life.

With her arms draped across his shoulders, Billie, 20, was seen sharing an intimate moment with the 31-year-old singer - who performs with rock band The Neighbourhood - as they made their way onto the street.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Billie looked happier than ever as the new couple walked with their arms around each other.

Rocking her typical edgy style Billie rocked an oversized denim jacket with a pair of baggy shorts and plaid Converse trainers.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The singer-songwriter couldn't wipe the smile off her face during their romantic evening out together as they laughed and joked together while enjoying their meal at the Indian restaurant.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

This was the couple's second date night in two days after the duo cosied up to one another in a red leather booth while tucking into pasta on Tuesday.

Billie set off romance rumors with the alt-rock singer last week when they were seen apparently holding hands at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.


More From Entertainment:

Kanye West brands Piers Morgan 'Karen', makes savage wealth dig at TV presenter

Kanye West brands Piers Morgan 'Karen', makes savage wealth dig at TV presenter
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew to remarry?

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew to remarry?
Kanye West apologises for anti-Semitic post

Kanye West apologises for anti-Semitic post
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone spark sweet fan reaction with adorable reunion photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone spark sweet fan reaction with adorable reunion photo
Meghan Markle accused of 'whining' despite having 'millions and millions of dollars'

Meghan Markle accused of 'whining' despite having 'millions and millions of dollars'
Prince Harry believes Queen Elizabeth has ‘reunited’ with Prince Philip

Prince Harry believes Queen Elizabeth has ‘reunited’ with Prince Philip
Emily Ratajkowski makes FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE after getting cosy with mystery man

Emily Ratajkowski makes FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE after getting cosy with mystery man
King Charles III waiting for right time to strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles?

King Charles III waiting for right time to strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles?
Una Healy discusses being ‘single’ as she’s not looking for relationship

Una Healy discusses being ‘single’ as she’s not looking for relationship
Sydney Sweeney shares priceless life lessons in a letter to her younger self

Sydney Sweeney shares priceless life lessons in a letter to her younger self
Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity

Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity
Meghan Markle reveals her shocking plans about acting career

Meghan Markle reveals her shocking plans about acting career