Thursday Oct 20 2022
Meghan re-recorded interview to avoid ‘distraction’ from Queen mourning period

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Meghan Markle reportedly felt concerned that her interview with Variety would cause a ‘distraction’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s mourning period.

The Duchess of Sussex had a photoshoot and video chat just eight days before Britain’s longest-serving monarch breathed her last on September 8.

Variety writer Matt Donnelly revealed that the Suits alum agreed to record the interview again upon her return to the US after the Queen’s funeral.

Matt described it as a “lengthy discussion about her road to the present".

"She worries that any comments about the Queen or her in-laws will be a distraction' from continued mourning, but presses on to celebrate the icon,” he wrote.

The article, recently published with a headline: Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down, reads the Duchess praising the Queen as "the matriarch of the family" and became "animated talking about the warmth and support she received from the thousands of citizens she interacted with during her time in the UK".

