 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ye chats with 'long time' friend Donald Trump amid anti-Semitic backlash

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Ye chats with long time friend Donald Trump amid anti-Semitic backlash
Ye chats with 'long time' friend Donald Trump amid anti-Semitic backlash

Ye had a call with Donald Trump during backlash from the anti-Semitic comments, as per Politico.

The report adds the Donda rapper has received a barrage of criticism from antisemitic comments, including Trump-allied.

"With so many problems in society blaming Jews for exploiting media or people of color is not one of them," wrote Matt Schlapp, who has strong ties with Donald Trump and runs CPAC.

"Jews and other minorities should find common cause in crushing BDS/CRT. I admire Kanye is many mays but his harsh comments of Jews are offensive and wrong. Unite and Fight."

Trump also criticized American Jews for not factoring in his support of Israel, warning they must reconsider their political viewpoints "before it is too late."

Moreover, the former president boasted close ties with Ye, which included inviting the latter to the White House. Also, Trump's Republican party operatives reportedly secretly lent support to the rapper to get on the ballot in many states in the 2020 elections.

However, the rapper failed to get a considerable vote in the elections; however, he hinted at running again in 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween

Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween
Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life

Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life
Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake
Drake confirms rumour about low-paying gig in 2006

Drake confirms rumour about low-paying gig in 2006
Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III
Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

Elon Musk calls for Twitter, Ye Parler, Trump Truth Social union?

Elon Musk calls for Twitter, Ye Parler, Trump Truth Social union?
‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'

‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'

Here’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband thinks of her friendship with ex Brad Pitt

Here’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband thinks of her friendship with ex Brad Pitt