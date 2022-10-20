Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life

Prince Harry reportedly tried warning Meghan Markle about the perils of royal life, even before she officially joined the Firm.

Editor Nichola Murphy made these revelations a piece for Hello!

She addressed some “frank discussions” Prince Harry supposedly had with his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle about the dangers of getting into a ‘long-term relationship with him.

He even went as far as to “try and warn” Meghan Markle about what life would be like, should she go into it “totally unprepared” once the relationship became public.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle dated Prince Harry for a couple of months before the news was finally announced on November 2017.

However, when the doting mother was asked about being ‘ready’ for the royal spotlight during her engagement interview with the BBC she branded herself ‘naive’.

“I think I can very safely say, as naive as it sounds now, having gone through this learning curve in the past year and a half, I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like. I don't think either of us did though.”