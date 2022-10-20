 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has ‘no remorse’ for Queen Elizabeth’s heartache

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is coming under fire for her alleged lack of remorse when dealing with Queen Elizabeth in her final hours.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden issued these claims on his personal Twitter account.

He even referenced an article written by David Wilkies that contained a similar allegation and it read, “Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to the Queen as the ‘most shining example’ of ‘female leadership’.”

“But – in an apparent acknowledgement of tensions in the Royal Family – she also described her death as a ‘complicated time’. Yet Meghan has showed an almost total lack of contrition for any heartache she might have caused the late monarch.”

“Now former Suits actress Meghan has told US entertainment magazine Variety how it was ‘so beautiful’ to look at the legacy the Queen was able to leave ‘on so many fronts’.”

For those unversed, Meghan was quoted telling Variety magazine, “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, [Queen Elizabeth] is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”

More From Entertainment:

'Friends' star Matthew Perry reveals he almost died from opioids in 2018

'Friends' star Matthew Perry reveals he almost died from opioids in 2018
Prince Harry has no desire to be portrayed in 'The Crown' next season

Prince Harry has no desire to be portrayed in 'The Crown' next season
Meghan Markle expresses wanting more for her daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle expresses wanting more for her daughter Lilibet
Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ new teaser glimpses into Enola-Tewksbury’s electric chemistry

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ new teaser glimpses into Enola-Tewksbury’s electric chemistry

Meghan Markle advised to follow 'fine words' for Queen in upcoming memoir

Meghan Markle advised to follow 'fine words' for Queen in upcoming memoir
Disgraced Prince Andrew becomes 'virtual recluse' amid Epstein Scandal

Disgraced Prince Andrew becomes 'virtual recluse' amid Epstein Scandal
Meghan Markle channels ‘warm and graceful’ look to clap back at Tom Bower?

Meghan Markle channels ‘warm and graceful’ look to clap back at Tom Bower?
Taylor Swift gives boyfriend Joe Alwyn writing credits on ‘Midnights’ album

Taylor Swift gives boyfriend Joe Alwyn writing credits on ‘Midnights’ album
Judi Dench criticises The Crown for ‘cruelly unjust’ depiction of royal family in Season 5

Judi Dench criticises The Crown for ‘cruelly unjust’ depiction of royal family in Season 5
Camilla’s sister hid King Charles’ affair for £1.5 million payout?

Camilla’s sister hid King Charles’ affair for £1.5 million payout?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to invite their exes to ‘huge’ holiday party

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to invite their exes to ‘huge’ holiday party

Kylie Jenner details postpartum trauma after son’s birth on ‘The Kardashians’

Kylie Jenner details postpartum trauma after son’s birth on ‘The Kardashians’