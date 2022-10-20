 
Jeffrey Dahmer costumes 'banned' by leading e-commerce site

Amid sky-rocketing popularity of Netflix’s crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, eBay is cracking down on sellers who are trying to generate revenue with Dahmer inspired costumes.

The e-commerce giant has taken down all sorts of costume listings related to Dahmer, who brutally murdered 17 men and boys in Milwaukee between the years 1978 until his arrest in 91.

A spokesperson from eBay told Entertainment Weekly, "I can confirm that these items are banned on eBay and are being removed under our 'Violence and Violent Criminal Policy.'"

"These items have been prohibited under the policy – this was not a new or recent decision." He added.

Per the policy, the vendors on eBay are not allowed to sell merchandise that either "promote or glorify violence towards humans or animals," including "films, images, or devices that contain or claim to contain real acts of violence, rape, execution, torture, crime scenes, morgues, dead bodies or body parts of dead persons."

The policy also extends to "items closely associated with or that benefit violent felons, their acts, or crime scenes within the past 100 years."

Since the release, the show is under constant criticism by viewers, production crew, and the families of the victims online.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a crime-thriller series, it is a reenactment of the original incident that follows the most wanted serial killer of United States in 1978. 

