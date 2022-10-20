Taylor Swift gives boyfriend Joe Alwyn writing credits on ‘Midnights’ album

A new exciting detail in Taylor Swift's upcoming album, Midnights, was revealed to fans.

As seen on the iTunes desktop app, the writing credits for the album appeared which indicated a recurring name and some exciting new ones, which included actor Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The writing credits are as follows:

Lavender Haze: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark Anthony Spears, Jahaan Akil Sweet & Sam Dew

Maroon: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

Anti-Hero: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

Snow on the Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey): Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

You’re on Your Own, Kid: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

Midnight Rain: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

Question … ?: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

Vigilante Shit: Taylor Swift

Bejeweled: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

Labyrinth: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

Karma: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Mark Anthony Spears, Keanu Torres & Jahaan Akil Sweet

Sweet Nothing: Taylor Swift & William Bowery

Mastermind: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

According to Los Angeles Times, Alwyn helped pen the song Sweet Nothing. He is credited officially as William Bowery, a pseudonym he also used for his credits on Swift’s albums Folklore and Evermore.

In her Disney+ special, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, the Wildest Dreams singer revealed “William Bowery is Joe” and said that he wrote the chorus for the track Betty and that he came up with the first verse and piano accompaniment for Exile on the album.

Alwyn also helped craft three songs on the Folklore follow-up album, Evermore, including the title track.

Swift's 10th studio album, Midnights releases on October 21st, 2022.