Taylor Swift gives boyfriend Joe Alwyn writing credits on ‘Midnights’ album

Thursday Oct 20, 2022
A new exciting detail in Taylor Swift's upcoming album, Midnights, was revealed to fans.
As seen on the iTunes desktop app, the writing credits for the album appeared which indicated a recurring name and some exciting new ones, which included actor Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
According to Los Angeles Times, Alwyn helped pen the song Sweet Nothing. He is credited officially as William Bowery, a pseudonym he also used for his credits on Swift’s albums Folklore and Evermore.
In her Disney+ special, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, the Wildest Dreams singer revealed “William Bowery is Joe” and said that he wrote the chorus for the track Betty and that he came up with the first verse and piano accompaniment for Exile on the album.
Alwyn also helped craft three songs on the Folklore follow-up album, Evermore, including the title track.
Swift's 10th studio album, Midnights releases on October 21st, 2022.