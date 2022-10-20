 
entertainment
Meghan Markle channels ‘warm and graceful’ look to clap back at Tom Bower?

Meghan Markle's “warm and graceful” look during a recent interview with Variety has been slammed by a royal correspondent.

Reflecting on the Duchess’ photo shoot for the magazine, Journalist Matt Donnelly wrote that Meghan "couldn't have been more at ease as she shook the hand of every crew member, stylist and photographer's assistant.”

However, GB News' Cameron Walker noted: “Another crucial thing about this interview is the author's comments at the top and she said during the photo shoot, Meghan came was warm and graceful, she shook hands with every crew member, every photographer everyone who was basically on the set.

"This is significant because if you remember Tom Bower's autobiography Revenge which came out a few months ago,” he explained.

"When Meghan was still an actress on Suits, she did a photo shoot for a Canadian budget clothing brand where it was described she was very difficult to work with at that particular shoot.

"For me, the fact that's so very clearly in black and white in this particular interview seems like a bit of a PR stunt to show she is warm and affectionate,” he added.

