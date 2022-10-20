Britney Spears, Sam Asghari believe having a baby will bring ‘light’ into their lives

Britney Spears has reportedly been giving thought to embrace motherhood once again.

The 40-year-old Toxic crooner has decided to move on with life amid the recent family drama. Sources close to the pop icon have revealed that she is still determined to have a baby with her new husband Sam Asghari.

“Britney has not given up on her plans to have a baby with Sam,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “After her miscarriage, which she was outspoken about, she had a lot of support from her fans telling her to not give up on this, and this was so helpful to her to learn that so many others have gone through what she went through.”

Adding more, the source shared, “In recent months, she has had to deal with a lot of negative energy surrounding her family and she really wants nothing more than to be able to move on.”

“Britney and Same both believe that having this baby will bring so much light and love into their lives,” the sources further shared.

The Hold Me Closer previously shared her thoughts that Asghari will be the most amazing daddy ever and she cannot wait to see him holding their child in his arms.

Britney is also mom to sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline.