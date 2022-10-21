 
Friday Oct 21 2022
Judi Dench brands The Crown 'cruelly unjust', asks Netflix to add disclaimer

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Actress Judi Dench has shared her thoughts on the royal drama The Crown, slamming the series as 'cruelly unjust'.

She asked Netflix to add the disclaimer to help fans distinguish fact from fiction.

The English actress penned an open letter to The Times UK denouncing the portrayal of the British royal family in the Netflix drama "The Crown", saying it will impact a "recently bereaved nation."

"The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism," Dench wrote.

The actress added: "No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged."

"Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series — that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother's parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence — this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent," she continued.

Netflix has just released the first full-length trailer for The Crown season 5, teasing a tumultuous time for the royals from the Windsor castle fire to Princess Diana's headline-making Panorama interview.

Peter Morgan, who created "The Crown," has maintained that the series is not intended to be completely historically accurate. However, Judi Dench insists that more should be done to distinguish the show as a drama and not a documentary.

