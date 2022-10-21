James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

James Corden has addressed the restaurant drama from earlier this week due to which, he was banned from a New York City restaurant for allegedly being abusive to waiters.

The Late Late Show host, 44, sat down with The New York Times on Thursday and talked about his forthcoming Prime Video series.

Corden said, “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level.” Earlier this week, Corden was called out by Balthazar owner Keith McNally, who banned the star for his rude behavior towards his staff.

“So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it.” He added, “I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

McNally said Corden was "a tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer" at Balthazar since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

The post received massive reaction on social media. However, the restaurant owner later wrote that he was lifting the ban after he received a call from Corden in which he "apologized profusely."