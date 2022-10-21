 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’
James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

James Corden has addressed the restaurant drama from earlier this week due to which, he was banned from a New York City restaurant for allegedly being abusive to waiters.

The Late Late Show host, 44, sat down with The New York Times on Thursday and talked about his forthcoming Prime Video series.

Corden said, “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level.” Earlier this week, Corden was called out by Balthazar owner Keith McNally, who banned the star for his rude behavior towards his staff.

“So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it.” He added, “I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

McNally said Corden was "a tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer" at Balthazar since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

The post received massive reaction on social media. However, the restaurant owner later wrote that he was lifting the ban after he received a call from Corden in which he "apologized profusely."

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’
Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’

Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’
Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino
Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Meghan Markle ‘running away’ from responsibility amid Netflix drama

Meghan Markle ‘running away’ from responsibility amid Netflix drama
Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Meghan Markle co-star says 'she never felt' like 'bimbo' on 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle co-star says 'she never felt' like 'bimbo' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval

Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval
Kate Middleton, Camilla indulge in new royal rift

Kate Middleton, Camilla indulge in new royal rift
Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate

Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate
Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him