William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’

Kate Middleton and Prince William have moving into Windsor Castle on their cards as their current residence is not 'big enough' for the future king.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are residing in Adelaide Cottage with their three kids, might go ahead with their final swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who wanted "a suite of apartments" in the castle.

Royal commentator Christina Garibaldi told Royalty Us: “It seems like William and Kate will live in Windsor Castle.”

“According to the royal collection trust, 40 monarchs have called Windsor Castle home since it was built by William the Conqueror in the 11th century.

"I think we figured they would eventually move into Windsor Castle since they recently made the move to Windsor and they are really putting down roots as a family there."

Commentator Christine Ross added: “I think there were a lot of conversations especially because Adelaide Cottage is so small.

It's not really big enough for what a future king might theoretically need.

"There were definitely rumours and hints that Adelaide Cottage was a stopping point until they moved into Windsor Castle but I don't think they would ever do that until the Queen had passed which she now has.

"I don't think we'll see this move really quickly. I think their children have had such a tumultuous new school year, I do think the move is inevitable."