Trevor Noah all set to appear on Netflix stand-up show: Watch

Trevor Noah recently gave sneak peek of his new project on social media following his departure from The Daily Show.



On Thursday, Noah took to Instagram and posted a video of his third Netflix stand-up show titled I Wish Your Would, an hour-long program will premiere on November 22.

The official synopsis read, “Trevor will be cracking jokes about learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland.”

Sharing the clip, the comedian wrote, “Nov 22. I Wish You Would. On @netflix.”

Deadline reported that Noah filmed the special at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.



As soon Noah announced the news, his fans and followers expressed their excitement in the comment section.

One user said, “Can’t wait.”

“Such a fan of your work Trevor! Genius!” another added.

The Hollywood Reporter that Noah filmed the new show a day after he announced his exit from The Daily Show. However, he did not mention on the stage at the time, per sources.

Noah earlier told viewers that he wanted to “carry on exploring” in his life.

“I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss being everywhere and doing everything,” he added.

Noah will officially leave the Daily show on December 8 after doing it for seven years.

Insiders mentioned that after Noah’s exit from the show, the makers have decided to use multiple hosts in his place.

Meanwhile, the creators are also looking at a “reinvention” of the long-running show after Noah’s departure