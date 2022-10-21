 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Brian Cox on raising female children in Hollywood: 'worst place in the world’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Brian Cox on raising female children in Hollywood: worst place in the world’
Brian Cox on raising female children in Hollywood: 'worst place in the world’

Brian Cox has opened up about the challenges of Hollywood, describing it as a difficult place to live and 'the worst place in the world to raise female children.

In a new wide-ranging interview, the Succession star, 76, commented on the MeToo movement and how wealth can make you 'guilty' in the limelight.

He said he believes Hollywood 'exacerbates' the many pressures already on young women as he described it as the 'worst place in the world to raise female children

'[Hollywood is] a very difficult place to live, and [it] is the worst place in the world to raise female children,' he told The Telegraph.

'There are so many pressures on young women already, and it just exacerbates them.'

Brian shares his two eldest children - Alan, 52, and Margaret - with his ex-wife Caroline Burt, while he also has sons Orson, 20, and Torin, 18 with his wife Nicole Ansari-Cox.

In the interview, Brian went on to say that there are pressures for women to look a certain way and can be 'sexualised' in Hollywood as he reflected on a MeToo meeting he attended.

The Scottish star also spoke about finding success and wealth in Hollywood, saying that although he is a huge TV star, he is not 'one of them' or a 'multimillionaire'.

He said that although money makes people 'safe' it also makes them 'guilty', saying that everybody suffers from their exposure to money in some way.

More From Entertainment:

Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’

Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’
Taylor Swift wins high praise from fans for new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift wins high praise from fans for new album ‘Midnights’
Prince Harry’s priorities to Netflix under investigation: ‘Things are messy!’

Prince Harry’s priorities to Netflix under investigation: ‘Things are messy!’
Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Helen Skelton gives some rare insight about her split with Richie Myler

Helen Skelton gives some rare insight about her split with Richie Myler
Trevor Noah all set to appear on Netflix stand-up show: Watch

Trevor Noah all set to appear on Netflix stand-up show: Watch
‘The Crown’ will be ‘incredibly hard’ for William, Harry, revisiting Diana’s death

‘The Crown’ will be ‘incredibly hard’ for William, Harry, revisiting Diana’s death

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong
Holly Willoughby takes a much-needed break following 'queuegate' backlash

Holly Willoughby takes a much-needed break following 'queuegate' backlash
King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?

King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?
King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’